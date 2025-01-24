SERENITY IN MURDER – “The Flames Ablaze” Lyric Video Streaming

Having carved their place in the melodic death metal scene for over a decade, Serenity In Murder continues to push boundaries with their latest masterpiece, Timeless Reverie. It will be released on February 28, 2025 via Apostasy Records. New lyric video for "The Flames Ablaze" is streaming below.

The group also recently announced two release shows for their native Japan. Details below.

Following the acclaim of 2021’s Reborn, the Japanese band further refines their signature blend of raw aggression and symphonic beauty. The album navigates a dark and emotional landscape, taking listeners on a journey through themes of time, destiny, inner turmoil and personal revolution.

The narrative within Timeless Reverie is tied to existential questions and the search for meaning in an unforgiving world. The title itself, Timeless Reverie, suggests a meditation on moments that feel suspended in time, where the past, present, and future collide. The album explores the fragility of life, the complexities of human emotions and the eternal struggle between light and darkness.

Musically, the album seamlessly weaves complex melodies, atmospheric symphonic elements, and crushing heaviness. Opening with the ferocious God Forsaken, Timeless Reverie sets a strong tone that is sustained throughout the album, offering listeners both intense moments and melancholic, atmospheric passages that allow them to immerse themselves fully in the experience, absorbing every layer and feeling the music resonate deeply with every note.

Tracklist:

"God Forsaken"

"Matrix"

"Blue Roses Gracefully Fall"

"And the World Awake"

"Never Difiled"

"A Dance of Sorrow"

"The Flames Ablaze"

"Revolt"

"Past: Timeless Reverie"

"Noticed This Is the Betrayal" (2025)

"Hope: Timeless Reverie"

"The Flames Ablaze" lyric video:

"God Forsaken"

Pre-order / pre-save the album here.