SERGEANT STEEL Release Quarantine Video For New Song "Hunter"

Austrian hard rock sextet, Sergeant Steel, is releasing Truck Tales on January 22. The studio album contains 10 new songs and is available worldwide as a CD digipak and stream/download. The band has released a quarantine video for the song "Hunter", which can be found below.

The last studio long player, Riders Of The Worm, was made in 2015. After half a decade there is finally new music. Most of it was completed by Michael Wagener (Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Skid Row, and many more) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Main songwriter/lyricist Jack Power explains the album title: "Truck driver clichés have always fascinated us. Freedom "on the road", modern street cowboys, and, last but not least, the frivolous atmosphere among good buddies on highway picnic areas - is what we, as rock musicians, do identify ourselves very strongly."

Tracklisting:

"Fight Fire With Fire"

"Backseat Lover"

"Dance Into The Light"

"Brotherhood"

"Voodoo Queen"

"Body Language"

"Pain In My Ass"

"Hunter"

"The Time Will Come"

"Nightmare"

"Hunter" video:

"Fight Fire With Fire" video:

(Photo - Jakob Aumayer)