SERPENT FROM EDEN Share Video For "Let It Go" Feat. DAVID ELLEFSON

Serpent From Eden have released a video for the song "Let It Go", featuring David Ellefson (Dieth, The Lucid, ex-Megadeth).

Says mastermind John Goodwin: "Check out this Ronnie Montrose/Michael Schenker inspired rocker with my good friend Daivd Ellefson on bass, as well as Pauli Infantino on vocals, Mike Wright on drums, and James Yates appearing on bass for the video! I'm John Goodwin and I wrote the song, produced and played guitar on this track!"

(Photo - Anthony Frisketti / Frisketti Photo)