SERPENT LORD (GR) Streaming New Single “The Gospel Of Judas”

One year after their latest release, the Greek heavy metallers Serpent Lord (GR) have released a new single called “The Gospel Of Judas”. The song is an introduction to a new chapter for the band, which will come with their upcoming album. The song was recorded during the summer of 2020 at Infected Studios, with Nash Makridis participating as a session drummer.

A new lyric video for the track, directed by Giannis Antoniou, can be seen below:

As the band states, “The Gospel Of Judas” is inspired by the Apocrypha Gospel of Judas, which was found and given in publicity for the first time in 2006. Serpent Lord (GR) presents a different approach on Judas’ character, who wasn’t a traitor, but Christ’s favorite student. Judas executes the Divine Plan, in order to lead Christ to his resurrection. However, Judas hangs himself because he felt guilty, which shows, according to the band, that the he was manipulated by God and that’s why he is remembered as a traitor and not as a savior, as he should be.