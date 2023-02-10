Set Up A Home Surveillance System With Google Nest

If there’s one thing that you shouldn’t compromise on, it’s your family and home’s security. Homeowners usually set up security alarm systems that are provided by private security firms. They’re great, and efficient too but the one downside to these is that there’s a monthly or annual fee to be paid for the subscription of these services. And they’re not exactly cheap.

That’s probably one reason why homeowners use alternate means to secure their homes – wired fenced, motion sensors at entry points, or even just surveillance cameras. With technology progressing over the years, a lot of homeowners have even installed smart door locks. Some of the best smart devices within the domestic market, smart door locks provide a tamperproof and keyless means of entry into a home.

However, there are a lot more other smart devices in the domestic market too – in particular the Google Nest series. Continue reading to find out more about it.

Google: Search Engine to Home Security

Google is our favorite internet search engine that we use to look up information about practically anything under the sun. But over the years it has expanded into software development, technology, advertising, and even smart devices under the Google Nest range.

There are two Google Nest devices in particular that are worthy of serving as surveillance systems for your home. How’s that? Well, all Google Nest devices are manageable and controlled through the Google Home mobile app, and through the Google Assistant too via voice-enabled control. So when you can manage and control your devices, as well as watch over your home from just your smartphone, isn’t the Nest series an ideal substitute for home security devices?

One thing, however, these devices must be connected to the internet 24/7. That’s how they work. Head out to

www.buytvinternetphone.com/spectrum/select-package to find a good internet plan that can support these devices alongside your other internet needs.

Surveillance with Google Nest

Here are two Google Nest devices that are great for setting up your own surveillance system.

1. Google Nest Cam

The Google Nest Cams are a hundred times better than any regular surveillance cameras and here’s all you need to know about them.

Built for the indoors and outdoors, the Nest Cameras can withstand rain, snow, and dust, essentially making them weatherproof. They even come in wireless variants which makes it easier to move the camera around your home as you please. Hide it somewhere on the bookshelf or switch places from the kitchen to the dining room for a better view; these cameras bring homeowners convenience they didn’t think was possible with surveillance cameras.

It keeps getting better though. So the Nest Cameras display video in HDR with a wide-angle view, and night vision for clear images in the dark. And guess what, the device sports two-way audio! That’s right, it has a built-in microphone and speaker so you can communicate from both ends of the camera.

How cool is that? The device’s video feed and communication can be accessed from the Google Home app, which even allows homeowners to rewind and watch over 3 hours of event history from the day.

A particular feature that sets this smart device apart from any ordinary surveillance camera is that it can differentiate between a person, an animal, and a vehicle. So the real-time alerts you receive on your smartphone to stay informed about your home while you’re away are basically filtered out accordingly.

And in case you didn’t figure it out yet, the Nest Cam sends real-time alerts to homeowners so you won’t have to worry about missing out on anything. Especially when there’s movement detected within the Activity Zone set by the device.

2. Google Nest Doorbell

The Google Nest Doorbell is quite similar in terms of its features just like the Google Nest Cam. But here’s the thing, though this device can sub as a surveillance cam at your front door, it’s a smart doorbell that never lets you miss out on any activity at your front door.

Do you know what that means? You would never miss out on any of your Amazon deliveries that you’re eager to receive. And it makes it easier to answer the door even while you’re not home! You could be at work, at the mall, or in another city altogether – the Nest Doorbell sends instant alerts to your smartphone whenever the bell is rung or if it detects anybody or anything within a few feet of the door.

But it’s not only about receiving notifications whenever the bell’s been rung. Through the Google Home app, homeowners can actually converse with whoever it is! Now, who would’ve thought? This is a technology that Google has managed to make accessible to domestic users.

Are Nest Devices Worth the Buy?

Google’s Nest range is one for the win. Their smart products are some of the best to have hit the markets and are definitely worth the price. But let’s get one thing clear, whether it's about Google Nest devices or any smart device generally, they require around-the-clock internet connectivity. That’s how they work. If there’s a lag in the connectivity, then there’s also a lag in the performance of the devices.

Nonetheless, they’re worth the buy! Click here to find suitable internet plans to support these devices, and you can even set up a home surveillance system with Google Nest devices!