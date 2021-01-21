SETYØURSAILS Sign Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records

German melodic hardcore outfit SETYØURSAILS have signed an official contract with premier Austrian rock and metal label, Napalm Records.

In November 2018, the four-piece released their smashing debut album, Enough, instantly garnering attention from genre-relevant press outlets. In 2019, the band went on to prove themselves via their energetic live performances on the main stages of popular Reload Festival and Traffic Jam Open Air, sharing the stage with bands like Walls Of Jericho, Jinjer and Hatebreed.

Fronted by powerful vocalist Jules Mitch, the band’s trademark sound floats between clean vocals, forceful shouts and truly catchy lyrics. SETYØURSAILS are just getting started - more to be announced soon.

SETYØURSAILS on the signing: “We couldn't be happier to work with the amazing team from Napalm Records. This signing means a lot to us and we can't wait to release new music with such a strong partner by our side. Since we've worked really hard to get to this point, it finally feels like it all paid off and our family just got bigger. Thanks to our entire management team and everyone who supported us. Rock's not dead, metal's not dead and never will be. Let's do this!”

SETYØURSAILS are:

Jules Mitch - Vocals

André - Guitar

Dominic - Bass, Backing Vocals

Dizzee Pascal - drums

(Photo - juliekeyphoto)