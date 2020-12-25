SEVEN SPIRES / AVANTASIA Vocalist ADRIENNE COWAN Performs Minor Key Black Metal Version Of "Silent Night" (Video)

Seven Spires vocalist Adrienne Cowan, who also works with Avantasia, performed a minor key black metal-inspired version of the Christmas classic, "Silent Night". Enjoy....

Adrienne: "Every year for as long as I can remember, I sing this song by candlelight on Christmas Eve together with my parents, grandparents, aunt, and cousins. With the 2020 situation, it seems pretty unlikely that it will happen, so I made my own version to share with you :)

I strongly associate this song with family and reflection of the past year. So, I also ~attempted~ a verse in German since I thought so much of my metal fam in Germany. So strange to not see them at all this year (Hi Sascha and co., I miss you!)

To my knowledge, 'Silent Night' was originally composed by Franz Xaver Gruber in 1818, to lyrics written by Joseph Mohr.

Arrangement and vocals by Adrienne Cowan

Mixed and mastered by Jack Kosto (Seven Spires)

Influenced strongly by Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum, Draconian, and perhaps some atmospheric black metal artists too..."

