SEVENDUST Announce Final Leg Of Animosity 2022 Tour With NONPOINT, BASTARDANE, BURDEN OF THE SKY

July 6, 2022, 13 minutes ago

news heavy metal sevendust nonpoint bastardane burden of the sky

Sevendust continue to celebrate the 21st anniversary of their Animosity album with the upcoming final leg of the Animosity 2022 Tour, launching in September with support from Nonpoint, Bastardane, and Burden Of The Sky.

Tickets are on sale Friday (July 8) at 10 AM, but VIP experiences are on sale now at Sevendust.com.

Dates:

September
9 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock-Fest
10 - Cherokee, NC - The Event Center at Harrah’s
12 - Elmira, NY - The L
13 - Portland, ME - Aura
15 - New York, NY - The Palladium
16 - Sayreville, NJ - The Starland Ballroom
17 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino
18 - Reading, PA - Reverb
20 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
22 - McHenry, IL - The Vixen
23 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theater
24 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
26 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm
28 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Culture Room
29 - Tampa, FL - Janus Landing
30 - Destin, FL - Club LA

October
1 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

(Photo - Travis Shinn/Chuck Brueckmann)



