SEVENDUST Announce Final Leg Of Animosity 2022 Tour With NONPOINT, BASTARDANE, BURDEN OF THE SKY

Sevendust continue to celebrate the 21st anniversary of their Animosity album with the upcoming final leg of the Animosity 2022 Tour, launching in September with support from Nonpoint, Bastardane, and Burden Of The Sky.

Tickets are on sale Friday (July 8) at 10 AM, but VIP experiences are on sale now at Sevendust.com.

Dates:

September

9 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock-Fest

10 - Cherokee, NC - The Event Center at Harrah’s

12 - Elmira, NY - The L

13 - Portland, ME - Aura

15 - New York, NY - The Palladium

16 - Sayreville, NJ - The Starland Ballroom

17 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino

18 - Reading, PA - Reverb

20 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

22 - McHenry, IL - The Vixen

23 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theater

24 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

26 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm

28 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Culture Room

29 - Tampa, FL - Janus Landing

30 - Destin, FL - Club LA

October

1 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

(Photo - Travis Shinn/Chuck Brueckmann)