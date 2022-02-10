SEVENDUST Announce Second Leg Of Animosity 21st Anniversary US Tour
February 10, 2022, an hour ago
Sevendust will celebrate the 21st anniversary of their Animosity album with an upcoming US tour. The second leg of the tour has been confirmed, and all dates can be found below. Tickets and VIP packages available Friday, February 11 at Sevendust.com.
Tour dates:
First Leg (with Tetrarch and Dead Poet Society):
March
4 - Oklahoma City - The Diamond Ballroom
5 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
7 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
8 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
11 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
12 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
13 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
15 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
18 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
19 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
20 - Wichita, KA - The Cotillion
22 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
23 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
25 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
26 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
27 - Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon
Second Leg:
April
29 - Grand Rapids, Mi - 20 Monroe
30 - Detroit, MI - The FIllmore
May
1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theater
3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater
4 - Syracuse, NY - Sharkey’s
6 - Long Island, NY - The Paramount
7 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino
8 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Theater
10 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
11 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of The Living Arts
13 - Baltimore, MD -Rams Head Live
14 - Charlotte, NC -The Neighborhood Theatre
15 - Charlotte, NC -The Neighborhood Theatre
17 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Magestic
18 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
19 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville
(Photo - Travis Shinn/Chuck Brueckmann)