SEVENDUST Announce Second Leg Of Animosity 21st Anniversary US Tour

Sevendust will celebrate the 21st anniversary of their Animosity album with an upcoming US tour. The second leg of the tour has been confirmed, and all dates can be found below. Tickets and VIP packages available Friday, February 11 at Sevendust.com.

Tour dates:

First Leg (with Tetrarch and Dead Poet Society):

March

4 - Oklahoma City - The Diamond Ballroom

5 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

7 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

8 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

11 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

12 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

13 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

15 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

18 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

19 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

20 - Wichita, KA - The Cotillion

22 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

23 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

25 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

26 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

27 - Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon

Second Leg:

April

29 - Grand Rapids, Mi - 20 Monroe

30 - Detroit, MI - The FIllmore

May

1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theater

3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

4 - Syracuse, NY - Sharkey’s

6 - Long Island, NY - The Paramount

7 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino

8 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Theater

10 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

11 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of The Living Arts

13 - Baltimore, MD -Rams Head Live

14 - Charlotte, NC -The Neighborhood Theatre

15 - Charlotte, NC -The Neighborhood Theatre

17 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Magestic

18 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

19 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

