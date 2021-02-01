SEVENDUST Co-Founder / Guitarist CLINT LOWERY Debuts "Silver Lining" Music Video; Livestream Event Confirmed

Sevendust co-founder/guitarist, Clint Lowery, has released an official video for "Silver Lining", from his debut solo album, God Bless The Renegades, released in early January 2019 via Rise Records. The video, directed by JT Ibanez, can be seen below:

Meanwhile, Lowery has issued the following update: "I am super excited to announce my solo CL livestream celebrating the year anniversary of the God Bless The Renegades album! I was unable to tour this record due to COVID. Like every band, the pause button was hit and safety has been our main priority. As much as playing these songs with you in person would be ideal, I’d like to do this stream and share the live energy of the songs with you via Livestream.

"I’ll play the record in its entirety along with a couple other surprise songs. Please join me March 12th and let’s throw down TOGETHER! Thanks so much for your support on this release!!"

Tickets and event merch available here.

