SEVENDUST Frontman LAJON WITHERSPOON Teases Upcoming "Chainsmoking" Single

December 24, 2020, 15 minutes ago

Sevendust frontman, Lajon Witherspoon, will release a new solo single, "Chainsmoking" on January 1. "Chainsmoking" is a cover of UK singer Jacob Bank's 2017 song. An audio teaser can be found below.

Says Witherspoon: "Here's a little cover of something fun for my solo work with my brother Sahaj Ticotin (Producer) using only his mouth, feet and hands. Excited to share more original solo music after the new year. Merry Christmas and God Bless yall."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lajon (@ljspoon)

 



