SEVENDUST, SMASHING PUMPKINS, DUFF MCKAGAN’S LOADED Members Cover HOWARD JONES Hit "Things Can Only Get Better"; Video

The Couch Riffs crew are back with a cover of UK pop star Howard Jones' 1985 hit single, "Things Can Only Get Better". Watch below.

A message states: "Here's another smash hit from the 80s! Howard Jones' breakthrough single 'Things Can Only Get Better' from his 1985 album, Dream Into Action. This episode's song was conquered by a crack crew again!

Here's the breakdown:

Vox: Katie Cole (solo artist/touring member w/Smashing Pumpkins)

Guitars: Clint Lowery (Sevendust)

Drums: Dylan Wissing (session drummer/Alicia Keys/Drake/Eminem/Jay Z/Kanye)

Bass: Mike Squires (Duff McKagan's Loaded/Couch Riffs)

