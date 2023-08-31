SEVENTH CRYSTAL To Release Infinity EP In November

Swedish hard rockers, Seventh Crystal, have announced the upcoming release of their Infinity EP, on November 3. It's the follow-up to their Wonderland album, released earlier this year. The first single from the album, “Silence” is out today. Listen to the song, and pre-save the EP here.

“Infinity came about when we were recording Wonderland. And instead of putting the songs on the album, we felt that these songs had a life of their own and deserved a place of their own. It's an EP where we take a bit of a turn but our fans are guaranteed to recognize the sound. We're as proud of this EP as we are of Wonderland and we hope you'll dig it as much as we do! Thanks for all the support! All the best and heavy metal in the night!”, says band member Anton Roos.

Seventh Crystal, who debuted on the rock scene in 2021 with their debut album Delirium, have announced the release of Infinity, a quick follow-up to their full-length album, Wonderland, released in March 2023. Picking up where Wonderland left off, Infinity sees the band taking the unique formula that worked so well for them and expanding upon it. This is rock for the 21st century.

Seventh Crystal is a rock band from the fertile Swedish music scene that was put together by singer Kristian Fyhr (Perpetual Etude/Ginevra). Seventh Crystal’s music can best be described as hard rock with arena influences.

If you're into hard rock with great melodies, big choruses and a strong identity then this band is going to be right up your alley. And, certainly, Infinity will be a MUST HEAR for you.

Tracklisting:

"Infinity"

"Memory Lane"

"Ready Set Go!"

"Rivals"

"Silence"

Lineup:

Kristian Fyhr - Lead Vocals

Johan Älvsång - Keyboard/Backing Vocals

Emil Dornerus - Guitar/Backing Vocals

Gustav Linde - Guitar/Backing Vocals

Olof Gadd - Bass/Backing Vocals

Anton Roos - Drums/Percussion