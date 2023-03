San Diego, California hard rock / metal band Seventrain have released a lyric video for the song "So Far" from their new 2023 self-titled EP which is out today independently.

Tracklisting:

“So Far”

“Rollercoaster”

“One More Reason”

“Save My Soul”

“So Far” lyric video:

“Save My Soul”:

Lineup:

Eric Koonze - Vocals

Dave Odegaard - Guitars

Eric Horton - Guitars (Ex-Cage)

Greg Rupp - Bass

Calvin Lakin - Drums