SEVENTRAIN Release "Rollercoaster" Lyric Video

San Diego, California hard rock / metal band Seventrain have released a new lyric video for the song "Rollercoaster" from their self-titled EP Seventrain, which was released independently in 2023.

Seventrain guitarist Eric Horton comments: "'Rollercoaster' is a song written about a crazy girlfriend who is super sexual one moment, and then super insane and controlling the next. 'Rollercoaster' is written from the boyfriend's perspective on how much his girlfriend drives him crazy, but he can't stop going back to her, and how much control she has over him."

Seventrain EP artwork and tracklisting:

“So Far”

“Rollercoaster”

“One More Reason”

“Save My Soul”

“So Far”:

“One More Reason”:

“Save My Soul”:

