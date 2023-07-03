SEX PISTOLS Legend JOHNNY ROTTEN Files Stalker Report Against Alleged Obsessed Fan

TMZ is reporting that punk rock legend Johnny Rotten (aka John Lydon) says he has an obsessed stalker in his midst who's been hitting him up on his phone and even coming to his house.

Says TMZ: "Law enforcement tells TMZ... the Sex Pistols singer told L.A. County Sheriff's deputies a fan started harassing him last month by dropping letters in Johnny's mailbox - and he says she picked up the pace, FAST.

Johnny said the woman took it to the next level by trespassing onto his Los Angeles-area property and strolling around his backyard. He says he even came face-to-face with her, and told her to scram.

That's when Johnny claims he started getting phone calls from her - and that's when he decided to file a stalking report with the sheriff's department, which is now investigating.