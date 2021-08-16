SFV Preview: DEE SNIDER On Leave A Scar Artwork - "I've Never Had A Truly Metal Cover"

Legendary Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider is the next guest on BraveWords’ Streaming For Vengeance, as he talk about his fifth full-length album, Leave A Scar, which just hit the Billboard charts at #19, sitting in-between Harry Styles’ Fine Line and Carrie Underwood’s My Savior! Leave A Scar features Snider’s most menacing album artwork ever, courtesy of Marcelo Vasco. Here is an excerpt from the interview which airs this Saturday, August 14th at 3:33 PM EST.

BraveWords: The Leave A Scar artwork looks like you’re inviting us all into a cage match and we can’t leave, and for most of us we haven’t been able to leave our little cage for a long time - so there has to be something there, right? Are we all scarred by this too?





Snider: “Life is scarring, you know? You have a Slayer shirt on and Marcelo (Vasco) has done some Slayer records, he’s one of the great metal album cover artists. I’ve never had a truly metal cover. We’ve had metal imagery or whatever, where it’s always been a logo or a picture of me in some fashion, and this is the first time I went with an inspired piece of art which Dio would have or Slayer would have - where people look at it and say, ‘what does this mean?’. Marcelo, we told him the album title, we told him some songs, we told him the inspiration, and overnight he presented us with this amazing art you see. The scarred heart, chains, the doorway and the blood pouring down, I said ‘I love this’. It isn’t something I would have drawn, but that’s why we hired an artist. But I said, ‘you see that doorway? I need light coming out of that doorway because I believe in hope’. I’m living proof that there is hope. People have gotta know there is hope, and it’s in my songs, it’s down but never out. Just because we got the shit kicked out of us, we can come back from this. I'm that guy. So yeah, gimme a doorway. The imagery is very intentional, down to the light coming from the doorway.”





Watch the entire chat this Saturday, August 14th at 3:33 PM EST. You can watch/listen Streaming For Vengeance on our Facebook page or our YouTube channel. For more information about Streaming For Vengeance, visit this location.



Leave A Scar is available in North America in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- 1LP Gatefold BLACK

- 1LP Gatefold RED

- 1LP Gatefold GOLD (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 400)

- 1LP Gatefold SPLATTER RED/BLUE/WHITE (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 300)

- Dee-Hard 1LP Gatefold Edition RED/BLACK Marbled - LP size Album Art Patch & Slipmat (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 200)

- Dee-Lux Wooden Box Edition: JC, 7" Single, Leather Wristband, Logo Pin (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 500)

- Digital Album

Like a scar itself, Leave A Scar is an illuminating plentitude of angst etched in time – serving as a musical refuge and expressive output for Dee. But in turn, this auditory time capsule written to express the anger, unease and pain he experienced during lockdown emerges as not only blisteringly heavy, but relentlessly powerful. Each of the 12 tracks on Leave A Scar not only further bolster Dee Snider’s position as one of the most celebrated frontmen of all time, showcasing that his vocal delivery and commanding swagger is as strong as ever, but that he is nowhere near stopping.

Dee Snider says about Leave A Scar: “By the end of 2020, I knew I not only had to get back into the studio, but for the first time since the '90s, I wanted – no, needed – to be a part of the writing process. I reached out to my producer Jamey Jasta and told him I was ready to make another record. Leave a Scar is filled with messages to and for the silent voices in the world who need someone to speak out on their behalf. This is my purpose.”

Jamey Jasta says regarding working with Dee Snider again: “Getting to work with Dee again has been incredible! The power and range in his vocals on this album really shine. Not only is he an American treasure and staple in the rock/metal community, he’s a truly original voice and talent like no other. Combine that with the metallic prowess of the Bellmore bros + Russell Pzütto and Nick Petrino, you get a rockin’ metal recipe that even the most "Dee-hard" SMF’ers will surely love!”





