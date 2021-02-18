SFV Preview: Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist CHRIS HOLMES Talks Growing Up With EDDIE VAN HALEN - “He Was That Good The First Time I Met Him”

Promoting his new documentary film, Mean Man: The Story Of Chris Holmes, the former W.A.S.P. guitar legend gives BraveWords a whirlwind tour of his life, talking about living in France, current musical creations and some fascinating tales about his former band, relationships with Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, late Motörhead drummer Philthy “Animal” Taylor and what he thinks Blackie Lawless would think about the documentary.





In a preview from this weekend’s Streaming For Vengeance video interview on Sunday, February 21st, Holmes talks about his love for the guitar and growing up with the late Eddie Van Halen.

BraveWords: Another really heartwarming thing about the movie and your personality is that you’re kind of like a car junkie mechanic, but you apply it to the guitar. You always want to know the inner workings and you’re always tinkering. Not just knowing how to play, but how to build it.

Holmes: “Yeah, it’s the way I’ve always been. I like to know what pushes the speakers, why they move, what makes a cabinet. I always want to know why it sounds that way, that’s why I’m into sound first before just about anything, the sound and the tone. If it came down to having a lead sound or a rhythm sound, even though I’m a lead guitar player, I’d rather have a better rhythm sound. I don’t like pedals and stuff. I like to know why all this stuff works and that’s why it sounds that way.”

BraveWords: You see a lot of photos of another mad scientist - take that as a compliment - Eddie Van Halen. He did the same thing. You see a lot of photos of him in a workshop and you know this guy is serious.

Holmes: “He liked to craft his own stuff. Usually, if you pull a Fender off the wall, they’re all the same. Or a Les Paul. They have a tone and a knob. They’re not unique. Ed used to use bicycle paint on his guitars from the Schwinn bicycle shops, that’s what he used to use.”

BraveWords: You’ve mentioned that during the recording of Van Halen’s classic Women And Children First, he borrowed one of your guitars to perform on it. Please tell us that story and about your relationship. It’s so shocking that’s he’s passed. How did you guys hang out together?

Holmes: “I couldn’t tell you the exact year, maybe it was ‘76. He bought an Ibanez and he cut a V out of his, so it looked like a star. He wanted to make it look different so it didn’t look like he bought it right off the showcase wall or whatever. It looked cool, but it changed the sound from the first time he played it. Women And Children was the second album, I think. I had crashed my motorcycle and I was in the hospital. I was going to stay there for about a month and a half because I hurt my back. He came in to see how I was doing and he asked if he could borrow my guitar for the record because he liked that sound, the kind of wood it was made out of. There’s a thing called the Gibson Explorer and it’s made out of a different type of wood than the Ibanez Destroyer, a type of wood called Korina. I don’t know too much about it, I know about balsam wood, and pine. He wanted the same sound as before he cut it, so he borrowed my guitar. I couldn’t tell you what songs he played it on, I never even asked him.”





BraveWords: Were you a big fan of his career growing up?

Holmes: “Oh yeah. Definitely. Watching him go from playing backyard parties to one of the biggest rock bands in the world, it was great.”

BraveWords: But you being a guitar player and his friend, what was it like watching him go to the stratosphere as a musician? What were you thinking?

Holmes: “Well, he was that good the first time I met him. From the first day I met him and saw him play he was already that good of a guitar player. He never got any better, he just always played like that. I always thought as a kid if they could just get the right album they’d be huge. They just gotta get out and do it. It’s sad that he’s gone, and he’s gone too soon. There was a bunch of stuff that he could have probably finished. He’s gone, and Ken Hensley’s gone. I’m still here.”

BraveWords: What kind of relationship did you have with Eddie in the last few years? Were you guys still tight? Did you see him very often?

Holmes: “No. I can remember once he called me up and said ‘come on up to the house’ and I told him there was something I had to do later. I hate saying this, I don’t know if I should say this now, but I said that because I didn’t even have enough gas money to drive up to his house.”

BraveWords: Wow.

Holmes: “I lied. I told him I had something I had to do and I lied because I was so embarrassed that I didn’t have the gas money. He said, ‘Yeah, okay, next time then’. I didn’t bother him all the time.”

