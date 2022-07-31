SHADOW SMILE Release "Dearly Departed" Single / Video

Britain's fiercely independent alternative metal outfit Shadow Smile announce the release of their epic new single "Dearly Departed". A deeply heartfelt and emotionally charged track exploring the grief and loss of losing a close loved one.

Encompassing a fusion of classic metal and modern electronica - the Sheffield (UK) outfit continue to strive forward, pushing musical boundaries with their original-yet-timeless sound. A fast rising and exciting new rock act whose sonic concoctions will equally resonate with fans of contemporary metal-core acts like Bring Me The Horizon and While She Sleeps, as well as stadium metal heavyweights such as Ghost and Avenged Sevenfold.

Produced by Daniel Jeffery and mixed by Jim Pinder at UK's renowned Treehouse Studios (Bullet For My Valentine, Bring Me The Horizon) - "Dearly Departed" is one of the band's stand alone single releases for fans whilst work is underway with their as-yet-untitled and entirely crowd-funded album expected in 2023.

For further details, visit Shadow Smile on Facebook.