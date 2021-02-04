SHADOWS Feat. IMMOLATION, GOREAPHOBIA Members To Release Self-Titled EP This Month; "Ghost Of Old" Music Video Streaming

Hailing from Philadelphia, Shadows - the newly launched avant-garde/doom metal quartet led by Alex Bouks (Immolation, Goreaphobia) and comprising former Goreaphobia musicians - has announced the details surrounding its self-titled EP, set for release on February 26 via Agonia Records. The band has unveiled a brand new single "Ghost Of Old" in anticipation of the material. Watch the video below.

As founding member of the Philadelphia death metal band Goreaphobia, Alex Bouks has been involved in the extreme underground music scene since the late 80’s. His technical style of aggressive, melodic guitar work has resulted in worldwide recognition, being a member of such acclaimed acts as Immolation, Incantation, Master, Ruinous and Funebrarum. Now Alex has returned to his musical roots in Shadows, with classic influences featuring Pink Floyd, Celtic Frost, Sisters of Mercy, Black Sabbath, Mercyful Fate or Voivod, and with musicians he always felt chemistry with, including Henry Piotrkowski and Jake G of the split-up Goreaphobia and Lance Walter of another Philadelphia unit, Dominance.

Their debut EP was produced at Rhawn Street Studios in the US and mastered by Tore Stjerna (Mayhem, Watain) at Necromorbus Studio in Sweden.

Formats:

- Digipak CD

- Jewelcase CD

- Black LP

- Red LP

- Gold LP

- Splatter LP

- Digital

Order the EP here.

Tracklisting:

"Ghosts Of Old"

"Shadows"

"Night Of The Goat Winter Moon"

"Elders"

"Sea Of Dust"

"Ancient Eyes"

"Ghosts Of Old" video:

Lineup:

Alex Bouks - Lead guitar

Henny Piotrowski - guitar

Jake G - vocals

Lance Walter - drums, bass, lead guitar

(Photo - Verrecchio Photography)