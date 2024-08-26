SHARON OSBOURNE Hunts Down Mystery Fan Who Returned Her Wedding Ring

Sharon Osbourne is trying to track down a mystery fan who returned her wedding ring after she dropped it, reports BBC. The TV personality and wife of singer Ozzy Osbourne said she had lost it during the opening of Aston Villa’s new store at Villa Park earlier this month.

In a video post on Instagram (see below), Osbourne said she had been having the "best time ever" meeting people before leaving the launch.

As she was walking across the car park, she said a woman ran up to her holding her wedding ring. "I was like 'oh my god'. She found it on the floor of the store and presumed it was mine," Osbourne said in the video. "She came running after me and gave it to me and I never got her name because I was just in shock."

Osbourne said her original wedding band had been stolen some years ago and her husband had got her a new one. "If I’d lost this it would’ve been terrible. So just thank you, thank you, thank you for returning it to me," she added.



