SHARON OSBOURNE On OZZY's Decision To Leave Los Angeles For The U.K. - "It's Just A Different Lifestyle; He Can Have Some Privacy"

Sharon Osbourne, the wife and manager of Ozzy Osbourne, recently guested on FOX & Friends to discuss her new FOX Nation series, "Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back". During the chat she opened up about the couple's impending move from Los Angeles back to the UK.

Speaking with The Guardian back in August, Sharon insisted themove has nothing to do with Ozzy’s health. “I knew people would think that. It’s not. It’s just time. America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.”

The Ozzy version: “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy.

“And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” he says of the LA cemetery favoured by expired celebrities. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go.” Ozzy inhales deeply, gathers his vocal capabilities and concludes quietly. “But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.”

Sharon elaborated in the new FOX & Friends interview, found below:

"Yes, we don't like the gun violence in Los Angeles, but there's a lot more room for Ozzy. He can go fishing on our land, he can go shooting, and it's just a different lifestyle. He can walk around, do his thing, nobody there looking at him, and he can have some privacy."

With regards to Ozzy's comments on gun violence in Los Angeles being a major factor in the decision to move, Sharon offered the following:

"I think because there are so many guns, and I think because people commit crimes and they don't have to pay bail, and then suddenly they're back out on the streets again. There seems to be no repercussions for bad behavior, and so... 'Well, I might as well do it again. There's no bail. Why not?' Hopefully they do change the law with that."

FOX Nation will premiere a documentary series about music and television industry star Sharon Osbourne in September, entitled Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back, announced the streaming platform’s president Jason Klarman. The four-part program will feature a candid and heartfelt look into Osbourne’s personal and professional life, highlighting how she found herself in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement after exiting CBS’s The Talk.

In making the announcement, FOX Nation President Jason Klarman said, “We are excited to be the place that Sharon chose to tell her incredible story. From her remarkable career as a music manager, to creating television’s first celebrity reality show, to her dramatic exit from The Talk, Sharon will take viewers behind the scenes of it all.”

Osbourne added, “FOX Nation subscribers will have an unbridled look into the toll the cancel culture phenomenon had on my life and career. I hope telling my story for the first time will help audiences understand the impact this movement can have on individuals and families.”

In the original FOX Nation series, Osbourne will fully document her experience at CBS, including the events that led to her departure from The Talk and the fallout that occurred after she left. The documentary will also include insight and personal stories from her husband, music legend Ozzy Osbourne along with their children, Jack and Kelly Osbourne. Additionally, the docuseries will feature interviews with many of those who were part of and witnessed the controversy that ended her time at The Talk including Daily Mail contributor and former co-host of ABC’s The View Meghan McCain, Piers Morgan, host of TalkTV’s (News UK) Uncensored which also streams on FOX Nation, among others.

A renowned television personality and accomplished music industry executive, Osbourne was the creator and producer of the first reality celebrity television show, MTV’s The Osbournes which won an Emmy award for Best Reality Show in 2002. Most recently, she joined News UK’s TalkTV where she hosts a primetime roundtable program (also entitled The Talk) which launched on April 25 with five opinionated famous faces - all from different backgrounds with differing views - debating the most interesting stories of the day.

Previously, Osbourne held roles on several television programs, including NBC’s America’s Got Talent, X-Factor, and The Celebrity Apprentice, among others. Additionally, for more than three decades, she managed several notorious musicians, including Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Electric Light Orchestra, Smashing Pumpkins, and Motorhead. The author of four books, “Revenge,” “Unbreakable,” “Survivor,” and “Sharon Osbourne Extreme: My Autobiography,” she also founded the Sharon Osbourne Colon Cancer Foundation in association with Cedars Sinai Medical Center following her own battle with colon cancer.