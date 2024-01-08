SHARON OSBOURNE Says She Can't Be Bothered To Have Sex With OZZY Anymore - "There's Nothing He Is Not Addicted To"

Sharon Osbourne has admitted she can't be bothered to have sex with her husband Ozzy Osbourne as she reveals her response when he asks to get frisky, reports DailyMail.co.uk.

The former X Factor judge, 71, has stayed by her husband's side as he was treated for sex addiction following a string of affairs over the course of their marriage.

Sharon discussed how she no longer feels the need to get intimate with her husband of 40 years and admitted she says 'do we have to?' when he tries it on.

She was quoted by the Daily Star saying: 'There's nothing (Ozzy) is not addicted to.'I mean, that's his personality.' When asked if she still has sex with Ozzy, she added: 'It's like: 'Oh, do we have to? Really?'

Ozzy's affairs have included flings with his hairstylist, two masseuses, a Russian teenager and a cook. It was only three years ago that Sharon boasted about still having sex with Ozzy 'twice a week' during an appearance on The Talk.

