SHARON OSBOURNE "So Grateful" To Be Back Home Following Two Negative COVID Tests

Earlier this month, Sharon Osbourne - Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager - revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19. Following a brief hospitalization, Mrs. O recuperated at a location away from Ozzy (who tested negative).

And now, Sharon and Ozzy are back together for the holidays. Sharon took to social media to share the good news, stating: "Got the ok to go home after two negative test results and look at the joy waiting for me! So grateful to be home for the holidays and thank you all so much for your love and support ❤️ Stay safe and wishing you the happiest of holidays."