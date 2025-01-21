SHINEDOWN Announces "Dance, Kid, Dance Tour" With Special Guests BUSH, BEARTOOTH, MORGAN WADE

Multi-platinum, chart-topping band, Shinedown, has announced their upcoming Dance, Kid, Dance Tour. Co-produced by FPC Live and Live Nation, the Dance, Kid, Dance Tour kicks off on April 25 in Des Moines, IA making stops across the US in Nashville, New York and more before wrapping up in Memphis, TN on August 30. The 30+-city trek will feature special guest Beartooth on the spring dates and legendary band Bush on the summer dates with Morgan Wade opening all shows.

Fans can expect megawatt sets from all acts including fan-favorite hits and classics. In addition, Shinedown has teamed up with Musicians On Call, donating $1 for every ticket sold on the tour. Musicians On Call, the nation’s leading provider of live music in hospitals, has delivered the healing power of music to patients, families, and caregivers for 25 years.

Shinedown continues to demonstrate that they are one of the most forward-thinking powerhouses in music, forever pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a modern-day rock band. The tour not only kicks off a new era for Shinedown but continues to celebrate the momentous acclaim the band received from their juggernaut song “A Symptom of Being Human” off their 7th studio album Planet Zero (Atlantic Records). The song, which has reached over 100 million streams and counting, crossed over not only to Alternative but Top 40 radio and resonated with fans across the globe for the unifying message of its lyrics: that it is our human connections that matter the most. Recently the band have been teasing possible new music online and getting fans even more excited for all things Shinedown in 2025.

Coming off their hottest tour in 15 years, Grammy-nominated, multi-Platinum band, Bush, will join Shinedown on the summer leg of the Dance, Kid, Dance Tour. The band recently released Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 (Round Hill Records), a 21-track retrospective celebrating nearly three decades of hits, including “Everything Zen,” “Glycerine,” “Swallowed,” and their latest single, “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere.” Frontman Gavin Rossdale will also debut Dinner with Gavin Rossdale, a new series premiering February 13, 2025, on VIZIO’s free streaming service, WatchFree+. The show features intimate, celebrity-filled dinners at Gavin’s Los Angeles home, with guests such as Serena Williams, Common, Tom Jones, where they share candid conversations and a three-course meal designed and prepared by Gavin himself.

Beartooth has solidified their place as a powerhouse in rock, with their latest album The Surface debuting at #1 on Billboard’s Alternative and Hard Rock charts and earning top spots in Current Album Sales and Vinyl. With multiple #1 hits like "Might Love Myself" and "I Was Alive," as well as a Platinum certification for their breakout single "In Between," they continue to dominate rock radio, ranking as the 8th most-played artist and landing "I Was Alive" as the #6 most-played song.

An ACM, AMA, and CMT Awards nominee, Morgan Wade has earned acclaim from the The New York Times, Rolling Stone, NPR, Garden & Gun, Billboard, No Depression, Vulture, and more. A Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, Wade’s latest album Obsessed puts the focus on her storytelling abilities and singular voice. She writes with incredible force about the ache for home and the emotion of being reunited with loved ones, of feeling dangerously preoccupied with someone, and of being in situations that society might consider outside the norm. Produced by her touring guitarist Clint Wells, Obsessed is an entirely self-written, stripped-down 14-track collection that showcases Wade at her rawest and most vulnerable. She recently toured with Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett on the Triple Moon Tour and has hit the road with Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, and Lucero, among others.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales (details below) beginning Tuesday, January 21. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, January 24 at 10 AM, local at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of the Dance, Kid, Dance Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 21 at 2 PM, ET until Thursday, January 23 at 10 PM, local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com

Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the Shinedown Dance, Kid, Dance Tour in the US through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin Tuesday, January 21 at 2 PM, ET until Thursday, January 23 at 10 PM local time. For more details visit Verizon.com/Access.

Tour dates:

April

25 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

26 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

28 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

May

1 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

2 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

4 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

6 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

9 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

13 - Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

July

19 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

20 - New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

25 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

28 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

August

2 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

5 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

7 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

8 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

12 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

15 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

16 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

18 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

19 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

21 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

23 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

24 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

27 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

28 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

30 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum