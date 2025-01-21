SHINEDOWN Announces "Dance, Kid, Dance Tour" With Special Guests BUSH, BEARTOOTH, MORGAN WADE
January 21, 2025, 9 minutes ago
Multi-platinum, chart-topping band, Shinedown, has announced their upcoming Dance, Kid, Dance Tour. Co-produced by FPC Live and Live Nation, the Dance, Kid, Dance Tour kicks off on April 25 in Des Moines, IA making stops across the US in Nashville, New York and more before wrapping up in Memphis, TN on August 30. The 30+-city trek will feature special guest Beartooth on the spring dates and legendary band Bush on the summer dates with Morgan Wade opening all shows.
Fans can expect megawatt sets from all acts including fan-favorite hits and classics. In addition, Shinedown has teamed up with Musicians On Call, donating $1 for every ticket sold on the tour. Musicians On Call, the nation’s leading provider of live music in hospitals, has delivered the healing power of music to patients, families, and caregivers for 25 years.
Shinedown continues to demonstrate that they are one of the most forward-thinking powerhouses in music, forever pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a modern-day rock band. The tour not only kicks off a new era for Shinedown but continues to celebrate the momentous acclaim the band received from their juggernaut song “A Symptom of Being Human” off their 7th studio album Planet Zero (Atlantic Records). The song, which has reached over 100 million streams and counting, crossed over not only to Alternative but Top 40 radio and resonated with fans across the globe for the unifying message of its lyrics: that it is our human connections that matter the most. Recently the band have been teasing possible new music online and getting fans even more excited for all things Shinedown in 2025.
Coming off their hottest tour in 15 years, Grammy-nominated, multi-Platinum band, Bush, will join Shinedown on the summer leg of the Dance, Kid, Dance Tour. The band recently released Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 (Round Hill Records), a 21-track retrospective celebrating nearly three decades of hits, including “Everything Zen,” “Glycerine,” “Swallowed,” and their latest single, “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere.” Frontman Gavin Rossdale will also debut Dinner with Gavin Rossdale, a new series premiering February 13, 2025, on VIZIO’s free streaming service, WatchFree+. The show features intimate, celebrity-filled dinners at Gavin’s Los Angeles home, with guests such as Serena Williams, Common, Tom Jones, where they share candid conversations and a three-course meal designed and prepared by Gavin himself.
Beartooth has solidified their place as a powerhouse in rock, with their latest album The Surface debuting at #1 on Billboard’s Alternative and Hard Rock charts and earning top spots in Current Album Sales and Vinyl. With multiple #1 hits like "Might Love Myself" and "I Was Alive," as well as a Platinum certification for their breakout single "In Between," they continue to dominate rock radio, ranking as the 8th most-played artist and landing "I Was Alive" as the #6 most-played song.
An ACM, AMA, and CMT Awards nominee, Morgan Wade has earned acclaim from the The New York Times, Rolling Stone, NPR, Garden & Gun, Billboard, No Depression, Vulture, and more. A Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, Wade’s latest album Obsessed puts the focus on her storytelling abilities and singular voice. She writes with incredible force about the ache for home and the emotion of being reunited with loved ones, of feeling dangerously preoccupied with someone, and of being in situations that society might consider outside the norm. Produced by her touring guitarist Clint Wells, Obsessed is an entirely self-written, stripped-down 14-track collection that showcases Wade at her rawest and most vulnerable. She recently toured with Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett on the Triple Moon Tour and has hit the road with Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, and Lucero, among others.
Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales (details below) beginning Tuesday, January 21. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, January 24 at 10 AM, local at LiveNation.com.
Citi is the official card of the Dance, Kid, Dance Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 21 at 2 PM, ET until Thursday, January 23 at 10 PM, local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com
Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the Shinedown Dance, Kid, Dance Tour in the US through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin Tuesday, January 21 at 2 PM, ET until Thursday, January 23 at 10 PM local time. For more details visit Verizon.com/Access.
Tour dates:
April
25 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
26 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
28 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
May
1 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
2 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
4 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
6 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
9 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
13 - Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena at The BJCC
July
19 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
20 - New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden
22 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
25 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
28 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
August
2 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
5 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
7 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
8 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
12 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
15 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
16 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
18 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
19 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
21 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
23 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
24 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
27 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
28 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
30 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum