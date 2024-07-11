SHINEDOWN's BARRY KERCH On Touring With VAN HALEN - "As Much As Those Guys Hated Each Other At That Moment In Time, They Were So Sweet To All Of Us"; Video

Guesting on Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz, Shinedown drummer Barry Kerch talks about future plans for the band, how they wound up working with Rick Beato decades ago, their tour with Van Halen in 2004, and life outside of music.

Asked if, as a fellow Warner catalog artist, there have ever been any random Van Halen run-ins, Barry responds, "Never once was there a random run-in, but in 2005 we toured with them for two months on the Sammy reunion tour, it was the most amazing time of my life, one of the most amazing times of my life, it was unbelievable. As much as those guys hated each other at that moment in time, they were so sweet to all of us. Every single day Eddie (Van Halen) would walk... Eddie took a really big liking to Brent (Smith),he found some sort of kinship, and you know Eddie was cigarette mouth, bottle of wine in one hand, guitar on 24/7, that's how he lived."

Hear the full Van Halen story and more in the video below: