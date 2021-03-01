SHINEDOWN - SMITH & MYERS Announce Spring Tour Dates

Smith & Myers will be taking their double album on the road again this May. "We feel extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to play live for you in a socially distanced and safe environment," says the duo. "We look forward to performing the new songs from our double album, acoustic renditions of your favorite Shinedown hits, and a few surprises..."



Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 5th at 10 am local time at SmithAndMyersMusic.com. Fan club pre-sales are available starting Tuesday March 2nd at 10 am local. [Exception: Green Bay pre-sales go live Thursday, March 4th at 12 pm local]. Confirmed dates are as listed:

May

18 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

19 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

21 - Green Bay, WI - TBA

22 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field

23 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

26 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion Ballroom

29 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

Volume 1 & Volume 2 from Smith & Myers both feature five original songs and five re-imaginings of fan-submitted songs, combined into one collection. Volume 1 includes lead original single "Not Mad Enough", which was written in the immediate aftermath of George Floyd's death and addresses systemic and racial injustice, plus the duo's poignant version of Neil Young’s "Rockin' In The Free World", as well as an upbeat acoustic rendition of Post Malone’s "Better Now", a standout version of The Righteous Brothers’ "Unchained Melody", and the duo's takes on Inxs' "Never Tear Us Apart" and The Zutons’ "Valerie" (full tracklisting below).

Smith & Myers Volume 2's lead original track is "Bad At Love", a vulnerable, personal song about the difficulties of staying in a romantic relationship when you have a gypsy heart, and the lead re-imagining is a grungy take on Billie Eilish’s "Bad Guy". Also included on Volume 2 are versions of Oasis’ "Don’t Look Back In Anger", Peter Gabriel’s "Sledgehammer", Billy Idol’s "Rebel Yell", and R.E.M.’s "Losing My Religion" as well as "One More Time" and three more newly-penned original songs (full tracklisting below).

Smith & Myers Volume 1 tracklisting:

“Not Mad Enough”

“Rockin’ In The Free World”

“The Weight Of It All”

“Better Now”

“Panic”

“Never Tear Us Apart”

“Coast To Coast”

“Valerie”

“Since You Were Mine”

“Unchained Melody”

Smith & Myers Volume 2 tracklisting:

"Bad At Love"

"Bad Guy"

"New School Shiver"

"Sledgehammer"

"GBL GBD"

"Rebel Yell"

"Like You Never Left"

"Losing My Religion"

"One More Time"

"Don’t Look Back In Anger"

With two hearts and one truth, lifelong musicians, long-standing friends and eternal brothers Brent Smith and Zach Myers put forth a body of work encompassing vulnerability, fearlessness, honesty, outrage, love and understanding. Smith & Myers Volume 1, produced by Grammy Award-winner and longtime Shinedown collaborator Dave Bassett, is the duo’s first full-length album and first original music since releasing a pair of acoustic cover EPs, Acoustic Sessions, Part 1 and Acoustic Sessions, Part 2, in 2014 when fans first fell in the love with the magic that is created between Brent and Zach. The Smith & Myers live shows that came in the releases’ wake, instantly sold out.

Smith & Myers illuminates the depth of Brent and Zach as a duo and showcases a very different musical side of these two versatile artists. As half of the multi platinum Shinedown, Brent and Zach can often be found topping rock charts and playing to sold-out arenas around the globe. The band hold the record of 16 #1 rock hits (breaking the record of the most ever #1s in the 39-year history of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with their single, "Atlas Falls"). Shinedown recently presented their first installment check of $230,000 from their "Atlas Falls" COVID-19 fundraiser to humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief, one of the largest providers of humanitarian medical resources in the world. This follows the $20,000 that Shinedown donated to kick off the fundraiser in March, bringing the total delivered so far to Direct Relief, to a quarter of a million dollars.

