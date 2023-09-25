SHINING Vocalist NIKLAS KVARFORTH - "My Story As A Metal Frontman" (Video)

Shining vocalist Niklas Kvaforth was interviewed by Finland's Chaoszine about his journey as a metal frontman. Watch the video below:

Iconic Swedish depressive black metal band, Shining, have unleashed their brand-new self-titled studio album. Formed in 1996 and centered around mastermind Niklas Kvarforth, who is known as one of the most controversial and musically brilliant artists in the black metal scene and beyond, Shining present their eleventh offering that proves the unit even darker than ever before.

The album release arrives with a third single, entitled “Fidelis Ad Mortem”, that features nothing less than a brilliant guitar solo by King Diamond virtuoso Andy LaRocque, who is also responsible for producing, recording, mixing and mastering Shining in his Sonic Train Studios. “Fidelis Ad Mortem” conjures a sinister, discomforting atmosphere that will surely be loved and feared alike. Slowing things down with reduced instrumentation and intense vocals, the song creeps its way into the listeners’ guts, causing harm and relief at the same time. Together with a visualizer that perfectly fits the mood of the new song and album in general, Shining will drench this planet in a sulphuric void you can’t escape.

Niklas Kvarforth on “Fidelis Ad Mortem”: “’Fidelis Ad Mortem’ is a song that was partly written by myself all the way back in 2001, but somehow always felt weirdly out-of-context to the vision I had for this band back in those early days, and thus, therefore never deemed suitable of being a part of any of the last nine records that followed. However, now, when Shining finally are having a more or less stable lineup, the band convinced me that we should at least try to record it, while Andy LaRocque gave myself a boost in his role as our producer, which was something I desperately needed in order to take that necessary step backwards and fall blindly into territories both treacherous and unknown.

And I am glad he did, so that this unorthodox piece of Anti-Humanitarian Art can finally be unleashed publicly and hopefully go on to inspire you all. Finally, it so happens that Andy actually found this particular moment of productivity so inspiring that he ended up recording the two solos as well, showcasing his patented skills in a remarkably fiery way, the way only he can.”

Watch the visualizer for “Fidelis Ad Mortem” (feat. Andy LaRocque):

Shining incomparably combines influences from various far-reaching genres such as classical music, jazz and progressive rock, conjuring grim moods, aching wounds and deep emptiness. Themes such as self-destruction, suicide and violence play an important role in the band’s music. Over the course of ten studio albums, including masterpieces such as the acclaimed V. Halmstad and Redefining Darkness, Shining has garnered a large and loyal following who adore the musical genius and eccentric nature of Niklas Kvarforth.

Niklas Kvarforth on the new album: “This is our self-titled, eleventh studio album, and it is drenched in an instantly recognizable sound which has been perfected over the last three decades, and that, today, has become the trademark of the band."

Shining is a hauntingly captivating and skillful album that features a unique metal sound in true Shining manner, serving the very best of black metal creatively combined with several other influences. The band has sparked a fiery interest with all of their previous offerings, and it is certain that their ruthless upcoming album will exceed all expectations.

Order here

Tracklisting:

"Avsändare Okänd"

"Snart Är Dom Alla Borta"

"Allt För Döden"

"Fidelis Ad Mortem" (feat. Andy La Rocque)

"Åttahundratjugo"

"Den Permanenta Sömnen Kallar"

“Avsändare Okänd” lyric video:

"Allt För Döden" video:

Shining are:

Niklas Kvarforth - Vocals

Charles Hedger - Guitar

Nicolas Barker - Drums

Peter Huss - Guitar

Alex Friberg - Bass

Tuomas Tahvahnainen - Noise and Discomfort