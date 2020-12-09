ShipRocked 2021 Grounded - "Carnival Is No Longer Able To Operate Our Sailing... There Is No Alternative Available To Us"

ShipRocked 2021 will no longer be going ahead as scheduled. Captain Alan Koenig has issued the following statement:

"Greetings ShipRocked Family,

"I bring you some disappointing news regarding ShipRocked in 2021. I learned this morning that Carnival is no longer able to operate our sailing on the Magic in May. And unfortunately, there is no alternative sailing available to us for the remainder of 2021. So, the next ShipRocked cruise will set sail in early 2022.

"We will be sharing all of the details on SR22 with you next week, including complete information on what you need to do if you’d like to roll your current reservation over to 2022, which will include a pretty sweet incentive to stay on board!

"Also, stand by for the lineup! We have been working hard to finalize that for you as well, and will be announcing who will be rocking hard and vacationing harder with you in 2022 as #SOON as possible!

"Just like you, we are VERY ready to rock and roll, and can’t wait to finally see you all again in 2022!"