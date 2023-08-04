Showcase Your Musicianship For Riff Life’s METALLICA 72 Seasons Contest

Riff Life chapter (#573) is organizing its 9th contest at riff-life.com. The principle of Riff Life Contests is for Metallica fans who play music to follow a simple topic all together, and try to be chosen by all fans as the winner.

The goal is not to play perfectly - any skill level is accepted- as long as you put all heart and soul in your Riff, you can move other fans who would vote for you. This time, the concept is "Play 30 seconds of your preferred pieces of 72 Seasons album".

Fans can take part by sending a video playing any instrument or singing, with no backtrack, and/or by simply watching others' videos and by voting for your preferred ones. Fans will be able to submit their video on August 5-18, then to vote for their top three Riffers on August 19-27.

Final results will be available on Monday August 28: the three Riffers having received the most votes will be declared winners.

Until then, you can already have a tour and watch all of our previous contests' participants and the final result videos on the "Contests" section of the Riff Life website. The winners will receive goodies provided by the Met Club, but all participants will anyway feel the pride of their participation.