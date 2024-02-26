SHRAPNEL To Release In Gravity Album In May; "Amber Streams" Music Video Posted

UK heavyweights, Shrapnel, have announced their forthcoming album, In Gravity, will be released via Candlelight Records on May 31. To celebrate, the band has released a new single and video, "Amber Screams". It's a powerful track that looks at the harrowing issue of being stuck in a cycle of substance abuse.

The band comments on the new single: "'Amber Screams' delves into the harmful cycle of substance abuse and the search for greater highs becoming the escape from the plummeting normalcy of addiction.

"This is simply the most bludgeoning and heavy we've ever sounded. It's a pretty sombre and introspective song, drawing on our love of bands like Alice In Chains, Deftones, and Gojira, and turning this into something new. We really wanted to lean into our post-metal side and ended up writing what is possibly our favourite song on the new album. We really wanted to translate a feeling of despondency and a sense of teetering on the edge of the abyss."

In Gravity is the sound of rebirth and marks the launch of a new chapter for Shrapnel. Drawing on their ever-deepening well of experience and influence, In Gravity sees a band at the height of their song-writing prowess. Whether dealing in extremity and complexity, Gojira-inspired bludgeoning heaviness, or a newly emerging sense of modern melodic maturity, Shrapnel is able to weave its sonic palette in new, genre-defying directions.

Guitarist Chris Martin comments: "We've channeled every bit of suffering, devastation, and emotion that we've experienced in recent years. We've never been so confident about our own material."

Helmed by Swedish super producer Jens Bogren (Sepultura, Opeth, Amon Amarth, Ihsahn) and featuring collaborations with Scott Kennedy (Bleed From Within) and modern shred virtuoso Bradley Hall, In Gravity sees Shrapnel breaking out of their shackles where others have failed, and staking their claim to the British metal throne.

Continuing, Chris adds: "As an album, In Gravity really has a focus on how we all deal with problems of varying extremities. We wanted to take a look at how some of the solutions to our problems become problems in themselves, be that addiction or anything else.

"It's an album about how difficult it can be to face those problems many of us share. It was written during tragedy, and we're rolling it out during some difficult times for us. While we don't have the answers, we also realize that the way we deal with issues is to create art, which in itself is a healer. We've really been holding the mirror up and exercising some demons on this one. It's led to the best album we've ever written, and something we hope will connect other people far more deeply than anything we've released previously."

Tracklisting:

"In Gravity"

"Amber Screams"

"Guardian"

"Breaker"

"Judgement"

"Dark Age"

"Follow The Cold"

"As Above…"

"…So Below"

"Absolution"

"In Gravity" video:

Formed in 2009, Shrapnel has been on a campaign of destruction ever since. Having previously supported bands such as Exodus, Sepultura, Death Angel, Suicidal Tendencies, Wolf, Gama Bomb and appeared three times at Bloodstock Festival. Later this year the band is set to perform at Barbeuk Metal Festival in France. From the blistering underground EP No Saviours through to their critically acclaimed 2020 release, Palace For The Insane, the band has grown from strength to strength with no intention of slowing down. More live dates to follow, watch this space.

(Photo - Andy Ford)