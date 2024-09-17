Siberian Black Metallers GRIMA Sign With Napalm Records, New Album To Be Released In 2025

Darkness is coming…

After wandering the underground scene throughout recent years, Siberian atmospheric black metal four-piece Grima snagged the attention of Napalm Records with their matchless aura and the ability to merge the essence of raw and raging black metal with the soothing beauty of atmospheric soundscapes and melancholic melodies. Today, Grima is pleased to announce that they’ve signed a worldwide contract with the premier rock and metal label.



Grima formed in 2014 as a studio-only endeavor by twins Vilhelm and Morbius, and has gradually become a four-piece band, active both live and in the studio. The band's latest album, Frostbitten, was released in 2022 and undoubtedly left an impact on the scene. In spring this year, Grima played their third exclusive tour procession, conquering 25 stages throughout Europe in 30 days.



Join the cult and stay tuned for new music to come in 2025!

Grima comment on the signing with Napalm Records:

“We are very proud to be part of the big Napalm Records family. Сan't wait to present our new album to the world. We are sure that 2025 will be a great year for all of us.”



Senior A&R Sebastian Münch about Grima:

“The atmospheric black metal band Grima manages to perfectly combine the beauty and roughness of nature, the ancient magic of our planet and a pagan understanding of the world. The beautiful overall musical result combines everything that fans of Agalloch, Helrunar, Moonsorrow or Empyrium love.”





Grima is:

Vilhelm - vocals, guitars

Morbius - guitars

Serpentum - guitars

Vlad - drums

Photo credit: Viktor Shkarov