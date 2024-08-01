SICKSENSE Featuring Vocalists VICKY PSARAKIS And ROBBY J. FONTS Unleash New Single / Video "On Repeat"; New Album Available For Pre-Order

Rap metal sensation Sicksense - featuring vocalists Vicky Psarakis (ex-The Agonist) and Robby J. Fonts (Stuck Mojo) - have released their new single, "On Repeat". Check out the official video below.

The band's Earache Records debut, Cross Me Twice, will be released on February 14, 2025. It is now available for pre-order:

- USA

- UK / Europe / Rest Of The World

Sicksense recently issued the following update:

"We are pleased to welcome Phillip 'Agent Phil' Lykostratis and 'The Gothfather' Rich Regier into the Sicksense family.

In addition to being an exceptional guitar player, Phil has brought his incredible film and graphic design talents to the table. He’s helped bring our song concepts to life and take our visuals to the next level.

Rich joined us two weeks before our scheduled film dates for our first music video. He was a complete professional, learning our songs and stepping up to the plate on bass on such short notice.

Having all these extremely talented individuals coming together to round up this Sicksense lineup, we are ecstatic, pleased and proud to announce our signing to Earache Records.

Earache has gone above and beyond to collaborate with and support our creative vision. We hope to create plenty of memorable moments and meaningful art alongside them for many years to come.

Cheers to this exciting new chapter!"