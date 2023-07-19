SICKSENSE Share "Forgotten Days" One-Take Bass Playthrough

Rap metal sensation Sicksense - featuring vocalists Vicky Psarakis (ex-The Agonist) and Robby J. Fonts (Stuck Mojo) - have shared a one-take bass playthrough performance of their song, "Forgotten Days", by bassist Samuel Bédard. Check it out below.

Sicksense recently shared a one-take vocal performance of the song "Invitation". The track is taken from their new Fools Tomorrow EP.

Hard-hitting and melodic; pissed off and groovy; energetic and catchy: upon first listen, it is clear that Sicksense is all of these things. The band - comprised of vocalists Killer V (Vicky Psarakis) and Rob The Ripper (Robby J. Fonts), guitarist Breakdown Bran (Bran Panic), drummer The True Cody Taylor (Cody Taylor) and bassist Spot-On Sam/SOS (Samuel Bedard) – have released their new EP, Fools Tomorrow. It is now available here.

Fools Tomorrow tracklisting:

"Feed Them To The Wolves"

"Fools Tomorrow" (ft. Billy Grey)

"Invitation"

"Run And Hide"

"Erase, Rewind"

"Feed Them To The Wolves"

"Fools Tomorow"

Having both performed a range of styles in numerous heavy bands, Killer V and Rob The Ripper (who are married) wanted to return to a genre that’s close to their hearts, but also make music that is specifically written for two vocalists. Written with dual vocal interplay from a male / female perspective, their performance reflects a personal and fun side of them as people, but also tackles social and societal issues in the world today. Backed by guitarist Breakdown Bran (Bran Panic), drummer The Trve Cody Taylor (Cody Taylor) and bassist Spot-On Sam/SOS (Samuel Bedard), Sicksense would be born out of the band’s desire to share their upbeat and fun message with the world. Sicksense chooses musical inspiration from various bands and those influences shine through in their debut EP, Kings Today.

Sicksense is:

Killer V – Vocals/Keys

Rob The Ripper – Vocals

Breakdown Bran – Guitars

Spot-On Sam/SOS – Bass

The Trve Cody Taylor – Drums