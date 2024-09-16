SIEGE PERILOUS Unveil Lyric Video For "Brothers Of The Five"

Unveiling their monumental musical odyssey in their new Creation’s Call EP this past August, Denver's fantasy power metal warriors, Siege Perilous, are sharing their latest lyric video for the recording's closing track, "Brothers Of The Five".

The song is a massive, epic, with a triumphant sound that shows the brighter side of power metal. The lyrical story behind the track centers around a group of heroic knights who live their lives by five tenets: honor, integrity, resilience, willpower, and command.

A culmination of years of storytelling and musical craftsmanship, Siege Perilous' Creation’s Call EP will immerse power metal fans in a world of adventure and intrigue. With each soaring guitar solo and thunderous drumbeat, Siege Perilous invites fans to delve deeper into the realms of their imagination, where epic battles and ancient prophecies unfold. From the thunderous opening chords of “Oathsworn” to the triumphant crescendo of “Brothers Of The Five”, the EP takes listeners on a journey through realms both ancient and mythical.

Drawing inspiration from LARP, historical events, and fantasy literature, Siege Perilous crafts a cinematic landscape that resonates with fans across the spectrum of metal and fantasy fandoms. They are highly recommended for fans of Alestorm, Manowar, and Iron Maiden.

Vocalist Shaughnessy McDaniel comments: “Our goal with ‘Creation’s Call’ is to present fans with an opportunity to escape the modern world and join us in the worlds of history and fantasy. For the more technically inclined, we have tight, complex arrangements and shredding solos that show off how incredibly talented my bandmates are and how fortunate I am to work with them. I like to think of this EP as a sampler platter of lyrical themes, musical ideas, and narrative storytelling that highlights what we are about in a very diverse array of 5 tracks.”

Save the digital edition at distrokid.com and order the CD at siegemetal.com.

Tracklisting:

"Oathsworn"

"Across The Rubicon"

"Sons Of The Verdant"

"Creation’s Call"

"Brothers Of The Five"

"Across The Rubicon" video:

"Oathsworn":

"Sons Of The Verdant" lyric video:

Band Lineup (Album and Live):

Shaughnessy McDaniel - Vocals

Scott Hancock - Guitar

Cody Martinez - Guitar

Eric Fischer - Bass

Mark Girard - Drum

(Photo – Underhill Imagery)