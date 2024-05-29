SIGNS OF THE SWARM Announces North American Headlining Tour With CANE HILL, OV SULFUR

This August/September, Pittsburgh deathcore unit Signs of the Swarm will headline North America both in celebration of a decade as a band and for the first time properly within that timeframe. In tow will be nu metalcore trailblazers Cane Hill, fast-rising blackened deathcore blasphemers Ov Sulfur (fronted by Ricky Hoover, formerly of Suffokate), nu metallic hardcore moshers 156/Silence and eldritch blackened deathcore ghouls A Wake In Providence, who add a more gothic take on the genre.

"TEN YEARS of relentless dedication, 5 albums and nearly 1,000 performances later, we are thrilled to bring you an explosive celebration for a decade of the band's survival; our first ever proper North America headline tour will be the DECADE OF THE SWARM," comments drummer Bobby Crow. "We are preparing a career-spanning set list and top notch production alongside some of our best friends that we've made over the years.

"On a personal note, I've spent more than 1/3rd of my life creating and performing music with Signs of the Swarm, and I've never been more grateful to be a part of this journey than I am right now.

"So come and join us on our crusade across North America for a night of heavy music, built from the ground up, for the fans."

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 30 at 11AM ET here.

A VIP upgrade will be available for purchase soon, with details as follows:

1) A game of Signs of the Swarm Pictionary with the band (your art may be included on an exclusive shirt featuring your versions of our songs)

2) An opportunity to EAT THE SWARM (aka various flavors of edible crickets), with one cricket for every ten attendees set as the GOLDEN CRICKET, which earns an upgrade from standard metal to gold-plated keychain

3) Signs of the Swarm logo keychain—literally made of metal

4) Commemorative sublimated lanyard, souvenir VIP laminate, double-sided sublimated drawstring bag and signed tour poster

Dates:

August

29 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

30 - Brooklyn NY - The Meadows

31 - Montreal QC - Théâtre Fairmount

September

1 - Toronto ON - Lee's Palace

3 - Detroit MI - The Sanctuary

4 - Chicago IL - WC Social Club

5 - Des Moines IA - Wooly's

6 - Denver CO - Bluebird Theater

7 - Salt Lake City UT - Urban Lounge

8 - Richland WA - Ray's Golden Lion

10 - Vancouver BC - Rickshaw Theatre

11 - Seattle WA - El Corazon

12 - Portland OR - Dante's

13 - Roseville CA - Goldfield Trading Post

14 - Anaheim CA - Chain Reaction

16 - San Diego CA - Brick By Brick

17 - Mesa AZ - Nile Theater

18 - Albuquerque NM - Launchpad

19 - Lubbock TX - Jake's

20 - Dallas TX - South Side Music Hall

21 - Austin TX - Come and Take It Live

22 - Houston TX - Scout Bar

24 - Atlanta GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

25 - Greensboro NC - Hangar 1819

26 - Philadelphia PA - Underground Arts

27 - Pittsburgh PA - Preserving

28 - Lakewood OH - The Winchester

(Photo – Kyle Hines)