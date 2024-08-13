SIGNS OF THE SWARM Drop Live Version Of "Amongst The Low & Empty"; Video

Two weeks ahead of headlining "Decade Of The Swarm Tour", Pittsburgh, PA deathcore unit, Signs Of The Swarm, have dropped a live version of their most popular song, "Amongst The Low & Empty", from Whitechapel's 2023 Christmas show.

The audio from the board was mixed+mastered by producer Josh Schroeder (Lorna Shore, Varials) - stream/download it now here. A pro-shot video from the same Knoxville, TN show can be viewed below.

"We wanted to capture the energy of 'Amongst The Low & Empty' from the stage and bring it to your headphones," explains drummer Bobby Crow. "The song has really taken on a life of its own on the road—serving as our new de facto opener and jolting the crowd with its immediate energy - all thanks to the fans. Special thanks to Whitechapel and the amazing crowd in Knoxville, TN for being part of this. And, yes, we'll be opening with it on both the 'Decade Of The Swarm' North American Tour and 'Faces Of Death' European Tour."

The aforementioned tours are approaching quickly - in just over two weeks and just over two months, respectively. The North American run collides Signs Of The Swarm with nu metalcore trailblazers Cane Hill, fast-rising blackened deathcore blasphemers Ov Sulfur (fronted by Ricky Hoover, formerly of Suffokate), nu metallic hardcore moshers 156/Silence and eldritch blackened deathcore ghouls A Wake In Providence, who add a more gothic take on the genre. The European trek finds Signs Of The Swarm's djent-laden deathcore with Sumeriancore pioneers Veil Of Maya, with the co-headlining duo joined by fellow PA pit pugilists Varials and vegan deathcore butchers To The Grave.

Tickets and VIP upgrades are available for North America here; tickets are available for Europe here.

Signs Of The Swarm lineup:

Bobby Crow - Drums

David Simonich - Vocals

Carl Schulz - Guitars

Michael Cassese - Bass

(Photo – Kyle Hines)