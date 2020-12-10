SIGNUM REGIS Release Flag Of Hope EP, Video

Signum Regis are releasing a new EP, Flag Of Hope, together with a video for the title track.

"For this song, we invited our good friends, singers, who are all somehow connected to Signum Regis," begins a statement from the band. "Göran Edman was the lead singer in the early days and recorded the first and second albums with us. Mayo Petranin (Castaway, Symphonity) was our lead singer from 2014 to 2018, Matt Smith (Theocracy) and Samuel Nyman (Manimal) were our special guests on the Exodus album (2013), David Åkesson has been working with us externally since our 2019 release, The Seal Of A New World. Of course, our current lead singer, Jota Fortinho, is there too!"

"We are very happy that this little reunion took place and that we were able to make some music together again. It brought back a lot of good memories. On top of that all, we have André Hernandes (Andre Matos band) playing tasty additional lead guitar."

It's quite clear already, that the year 2020 has not been a great one, we all know that. That's why we believe a song about hope and not giving up is exactly what we all need to hear."