SIGNUM REGIS Release Official Video For New Single "Servants Of The Fallen One"

Melodic power metal band Signum Regis has released a lyric video for "Servants of the Fallen One", the latest single from their new album, Undivided. The album was released on CD, limited vinyl editions and digital on November 17 via Ulterium Records.

Ronnie König of Signum Regis comments: "'Servants of the Fallen One' was written, recorded and added to the album as the last song, just to make sure that there were enough songs with the 'hit' characteristics on it. It looks like this decision was a home run, because fans consider it to be one of the catchiest or the catchiest song on the album."

Undivided was produced, mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Kamelot, Evergrey) and the epic artwork was created by Uwe Jarling (Grave Digger, Mystic Prophecy). Guests on the album includes guitarists Jimi Cimbala (No Control) and Daniel J. Fries (Affector) and vocalist David Åkesson (Moonlight Agony, Quantice, Symphonity).

The songwriting on Undivided is strong and the songs that ended up on the album were cherry picked from many. On the album you will find fast power metal songs, epic heavy metal songs, lots of catchy melodies, neoclassical influences and uplifting lyrics. Throughout the entire album you hear the strong musicianship that Signum Regis are known for, crowned by the excellent vocal delivery by Jota Fortinho.

The album marks the return of Signum Regis to Ulterium Records, the label where the band released three successful releases from 2013-2015: Exodus, Through The Storm and Chapter IV: The Reckoning.

Tracklisting:

“Daniel’s Prophecy”

“Ministry Of Truth”

“Salt Of The Earth”

“Interpreter Of Dreams”

“Pilgrim Road”

“Servants Of The Fallen One”

“Sea Of Galilee”

“Prepare For War”

“Undivided”

“Shield My Soul”

"Daniel's Prophecy" lyric video:

“Salt Of The Earth”: