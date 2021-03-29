SILENT VERDICT Launch "I Am Forsaken" Lyric Video

Swedish melodic death metal combo Silent Verdict has released "I Am Forsaken" - the first single and lyric video from the band's upcoming album Condemned, due for release via WormholeDeath worldwide on April 30th.

"'I Am Forsaken' is a fast and heavy song about the beasts inside us all, and seems appropriate to launch as the first song to hint about what this album is about," says Silent Verdict.

A band statement reads: "Silent Verdict are a melodic death metal band from Sweden. After releasing our first EP, Azrael, and playing some gigs, we felt the next step was to start writing material for our debut full-length album. Just at the very beginning of this writing process, we were lucky to be discovered by producer Jonathan Mazzeo, who connected us with record label WormholeDeath. After having done approximately five songs, both parts felt it was the right time to sign a record deal. We proceeded to record the album with Jonathan Mazzeo (The Grid Europe) in Pistoia, Italy and the final product is the album Condemned."

Tracklisting:

"Pure"

"Cinder"

"I Am Forsaken"

"Before You Were Hated"

"Panic"

"Gone"

"Kings Of Heresy"

"The Living Are Truly Dead"

"Nocturnal Law"

"Unholy Arrival"