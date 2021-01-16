SILK ROAD Release Music Video For New Single "Amber"

UK hard rock band, Silk Road, have released a music video for their brand new single "Amber". It’s the new single taken from their debut album Grit For The Pretty, which will be out later this year. The song can be ordred here.

Hard hitting and full of attitude from the beginning, this single was recorded at Shredder Live Lounge with producer Jay Shredder. Written during a turbulent political climate, "Amber" expresses feelings of anger, resentment and fear all wrapped up alongside the in your face opening riff and pounding rhythm section.

Silk Road is a four piece hard rock band spewing out groovy riffs and music you can dance and mosh to. Taking influences from anywhere between Tool and David Bowie, Stevie Wonder to Slipknot, Silk Road wishes to create the perfect sound for a purposeful point. Their goal is to create great music without being boxed into just one genre and without adhering to the norm of rock and roll.

Check out Silk Road's previously released videos for "Sonder", "Just Like That", and "The Self, The Inner And You", also from their forthcoming debut album Grit For The Pretty:

Silk Road is:

Bradley Taylor - vocals

Charles Evans - drums

Andy Gray - bass

Rory Drohan - guitars

