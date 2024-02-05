SILOS Unleashes "Gaslight" Single & Video Feat. THE HAUNT

Los Angeles-based group, Silos, has dropped the new single “Gaslight” feat. The Haunt via Judge & Jury Records.

The song is inspired from experiences very close to band’s mastermind Ray Garrison, and emphasizes the importance of friends helping you see your current situation from an outside perspective, saving you from an unhealthy relationship.

Watch the video for "Gaslight" below.

“Based on true events, 'Gaslight' is inspired by someone who wanted to make you question your own reality to get what they wanted. If it wasn’t for a friend seeing through the situation from an outside perspective, I’d have fully given in. Ana from The Haunt had the perfect style to blend in and really captured the female perspective for the story. I started with the vocal hook then we sat down and wrote the music around that - It was a really cool reverse-engineering process of making a song!” - Ray Garrison of Silos

Silos was formed in 2022 by former DJ, producer and singer-songwriter Garrison. The band released its debut EP earlier this year, Insatiable which featured fan-favored singles “If I Fall,” “Mind Eraser” and title track “Insatiable.” A remix version of the EP, Insatiable Remixes Vol. 001, shortly followed with mixes from Garrison and Blvck Crowz. While based out of LA, the members of Silos hail from all over the world - bassist Philip Strange Nielsen (ex-Crazy Town) from Denmark, guitarist Nick Dromin from Ukraine, and drummer David Rehmann and guitarist Ramón Blanco Ariza hail from Spain; both formerly played as touring members for Grandson.

The Haunt is an American rock band from South Florida. The band consists of siblings, Anastasia Grace Haunt (lead vocals), and Maximillion Haunt (vocals, guitar and production), alongside Nat Smallish on bass guitar (formerly Beach Day). The band first gained recognition after the success of their debut EP, The Haunt EP, in 2018 and subsequent tours with rock band, Palaye Royale.

“Gaslight” was performed by Silos, The Haunt, Judge & Jury. Written by Raymond Garrison, Kevin Hissink, Nick Dromin, David Rehmann, Philip Nielsen, Ramòn Blanco Ariza. Produced by Ray Garrison, Howard Benson, Neil Sanderson, and Mike Plotnikoff. Mixing Engineer: Joe Rickard. Engineered by Mike Plotnikoff. Assistant Engineer: Brandt Sier. Edited by Paul DeCarli, Alex Krotz. Mastering Engineer: Niels Nielsen.

Silos is:

Ray Garrison - Vocals, Background Vocals, Programming

Nick Dromin - Guitar

Ramòn Blanco Ariza - Guitar

Kevin Hissink - Guitar

Philip Nielsen - Bass

David Rehmann - Drums