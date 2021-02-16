SINIESTRO Signs Worldwide Deal With Black Lodge Records; Vortexx Album Due In May

Black Lodge Records announce the signing of Swedish death/thrash metal act, Siniestro, and their new album, Vortexx, which is set for a May 14 release.

The first track from the album, "One Last Bullet One Last Ride", will be out on March 19 along with a music video. The album will also feature guest appearances by Erik Grawsiö from Månegarm and Jens Järvinen from Järnblod.

Commander (vocals, guitar, bass, organ) comments: "We are proud to announce that we will release the new album Vortexx in 2021. We have signed and sealed the deal with Black Lodge Records. We're looking forward to the great journey we have ahead of us. Take no prisoners. Leave no one alive."

Vortexx tracklisting:

"One Last Bullet One Last Ride"

"Vortex"

"Blod eld död"

"Black Acid Rain"

"Hiisi" (Instrumental)

"Escape by Death"

"Den svartaste flamman och renaste hat"

"Buried in the Bog"

"Anti Human Commando"

"My Innermost Sun" (Instrumental)