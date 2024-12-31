SINISTER, PESTILENCE Among Acts Confirmed For Eternal Flame Metal Festival 2025

Legendary death metal acts, Sinister and Pestilence, are among the acts confirmed for the 2025 edition of the Eternal Flame Metal Festival, taking place April 18 - 19 in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to Metal Addicts, in addition to Sinister and Pestilence, other bands confirmed for the festival include Hetrem, Lepra, My Last Suicide, Izrod, Casket, Moribund Oblivion, Death Valley Knights, and Putridity.

The festival’s official Facebook event will be announced soon, with early bird ticket sales expected to start at the beginning of 2025. Stay tuned for updates.