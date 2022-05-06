SINNER Debut "Bulletproof" Lyric Video
German hard rock quartet and recent Atomic Fire Records signees, Sinner, have released a lyric video for the new single, "Bulletproof", featured on their forthcoming studio album, Brotherhood, scheduled for release on July 15. Watch the clip below, and pre-order the album here.
Notes vocalist/bassist Mat Sinner of the record’s title, "This band is held together by a tight friendship. Without this friendship, Sinner simply would not exist. We belong together and this album is meant to express that."
Brotherhood was produced by Mat Sinner, co-produced by guitarist Tom Naumann, and recorded by Basi Roeder at Backyard Studios as well as Mitch Kunz at Apollo 13 Audio. Jacob Hansen mixed and mastered it at Hansen Studios, Denmark. Artwork was completed by 123RF GmbH / W. Cliff Knese (Terrafolio).
Brotherhood tracklisting:
"Bulletproof"
"We Came To Rock"
"Reach Out"
"Brotherhood"
"Refuse To Surrender"
"The Last Generation"
"Gravity"
"The Man They Couldn't Hang"
"The Rocker Rides Away"
"My Scars"
"40 Days 40 Nights"
"When You Were Young" (The Killers cover) **
** Bonus Track (physical only)
"Bulletproof" lyric video:
A variety of special guests will appear on Brotherhood, contributing different roles to this milestone in the band's eventful career.
Brotherhood Special Guests:
Dave Ingram
Erik Martensson
Giorgia Colleluori
Lisa Müller
Mark Basile
Neil Witchard
Oliver Palotai
Ralf Scheepers
Ronnie Romero
Sascha Krebs
Stef E.
Tom Englund
Lineup:
Mat Sinner - vocals, bass
Tom Naumann - guitars
Alex Scholpp - guitars
Markus Kullmann - drums
(Photo - Dominic Pencz)