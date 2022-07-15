SINNER Shares Lyric Video For “The Last Generation" Feat. TOM ENGLUND And OLIVER PALOTAI; Brotherhood Full-Length Out Now

Today, German hard rock quartet, Sinner, finally unleash their new studio album, Brotherhood, via Atomic Fire Records.

Says guitarist/co-producer Tom Naumann, "Rockers and metalheads, the release day of our new album Brotherhood is finally here. Go and give it a listen! To mark the occasion, we also bring you our latest lyric video for new track 'The Last Generation,' a highly dynamic epic and, despite its length of seven-plus minutes, an upcoming classic!"

Presented in the form of a visual by Gabriel Management, “The Last Generation” features Tom Englund (Evergrey, Silent Skies) and Oliver Palotai (Kamelot).

Brotherhood was produced by Mat Sinner, co-produced by guitarist Tom Naumann, and recorded by Basi Roeder at Backyard Studios as well as Mitch Kunz at Apollo 13 Audio. Jacob Hansen mixed and mastered it at Hansen Studios, Denmark. Artwork was completed by 123RF GmbH / W. Cliff Knese (Terrafolio).

Brotherhood tracklisting:

"Bulletproof"

"We Came To Rock"

"Reach Out"

"Brotherhood"

"Refuse To Surrender"

"The Last Generation"

"Gravity"

"The Man They Couldn't Hang"

"The Rocker Rides Away"

"My Scars"

"40 Days 40 Nights"

"When You Were Young" (The Killers cover) **

** Bonus Track (physical only)

"Brotherhood" lyric video:

"Bulletproof" lyric video:

Brotherhood Special Guests:

Dave Ingram

Erik Martensson

Giorgia Colleluori

Lisa Müller

Mark Basile

Neil Witchard

Oliver Palotai

Ralf Scheepers

Ronnie Romero

Sascha Krebs

Stef E.

Tom Englund

Lineup:

Mat Sinner - vocals, bass

Tom Naumann - guitars

Alex Scholpp - guitars

Markus Kullmann - drums

(Photo - Dominic Pencz)