SINNER Shares Lyric Video For “The Last Generation" Feat. TOM ENGLUND And OLIVER PALOTAI; Brotherhood Full-Length Out Now
July 15, 2022, 43 minutes ago
Today, German hard rock quartet, Sinner, finally unleash their new studio album, Brotherhood, via Atomic Fire Records.
Says guitarist/co-producer Tom Naumann, "Rockers and metalheads, the release day of our new album Brotherhood is finally here. Go and give it a listen! To mark the occasion, we also bring you our latest lyric video for new track 'The Last Generation,' a highly dynamic epic and, despite its length of seven-plus minutes, an upcoming classic!"
Presented in the form of a visual by Gabriel Management, “The Last Generation” features Tom Englund (Evergrey, Silent Skies) and Oliver Palotai (Kamelot).
Brotherhood was produced by Mat Sinner, co-produced by guitarist Tom Naumann, and recorded by Basi Roeder at Backyard Studios as well as Mitch Kunz at Apollo 13 Audio. Jacob Hansen mixed and mastered it at Hansen Studios, Denmark. Artwork was completed by 123RF GmbH / W. Cliff Knese (Terrafolio).
Order the album here.
Brotherhood tracklisting:
"Bulletproof"
"We Came To Rock"
"Reach Out"
"Brotherhood"
"Refuse To Surrender"
"The Last Generation"
"Gravity"
"The Man They Couldn't Hang"
"The Rocker Rides Away"
"My Scars"
"40 Days 40 Nights"
"When You Were Young" (The Killers cover) **
** Bonus Track (physical only)
"Brotherhood" lyric video:
"Bulletproof" lyric video:
Brotherhood Special Guests:
Dave Ingram
Erik Martensson
Giorgia Colleluori
Lisa Müller
Mark Basile
Neil Witchard
Oliver Palotai
Ralf Scheepers
Ronnie Romero
Sascha Krebs
Stef E.
Tom Englund
Lineup:
Mat Sinner - vocals, bass
Tom Naumann - guitars
Alex Scholpp - guitars
Markus Kullmann - drums
(Photo - Dominic Pencz)