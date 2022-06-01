SINSID Celebrate Release Of In Victory Album With “Secret Of The Beat” Lyric Video

The latest album In Victory from Sinsid is finding new fans thanks to a vision of heavy metal music as a bearer of brotherhood and friendship. For this reason the band wants to celebrate this great moment with a new lyric video, dedicated to the song “Secret Of The Beast”.

The new LP In Victory shows the Norwegian quintet at its best, inspired and never so powerful. The band sounds as good as ever with an improved contemporary production which however still managed to maintain that “old school” feeling.

In Victory is available on CD and Digital with a limited LP (100 numbered copies) planned for release later in the year. Order information here.

Tracklisting:

"The Northern March" (Intro)

"Iron Heart"

"Metalheads"

"Secret Of The Beast"

"In Victory"

"No Fear"

"Wrath Of Destruction"

"Headless Grinder"

"Cult Of Doom (Into The Fire)"

"Metalheads" video:

"Headless Grinder" video:

Lineup:

Terje Singh Sidhu – Vocals

Sten Roger Knutsen – Lead guitar

Even Haavold – Rhythm guitar

Grzegorz Urbanski – Bass

Trygve A. Tvedt – Drum