SINSID - Old School Metal Outfit Returns With In Victory Album; "Headless Grinder" Music Video Posted

Pitch Black Records announces the new, third album from Norwegian old-school heavy metal outfit, Sinsid. In Victory will be released on May 20.

In Victory is a follow-up to 2020’s Enter The Gates, and is most definitely an album that will get defenders of old school heavy metal excited about it. Through the album’s nine non-stop headbanging tracks, an epic journey will unfold where fans will identify everything that made the genre great – anthemic choruses and solos, hard-hitting riffs and faith in heavy metal as a symbol of brotherhood and the fight against Evil.

Sinsid’s new album shows the Norwegian quintet at its best, inspired and never so powerful. One thing that’s more evident compared to previous works Mission From Hell (2018) and Enter the Gates (2020) is the more frequent use of the double bass drum. The band sounds as good as ever with an improved contemporary production which however still managed to maintain that “old school” feeling.

Originally formed in 2012, Sinsid's influences include anything from the blues and rock to metal and Viking or thrash but the very core of the band is, unmistakably, traditional heavy metal. The band’s debut triumphantly introduced Sinsid to the metal world and quickly gained the band a massive new following, with reviews referring to it as “good old, honest, working-class metal” and “couldn’t be more metal if it was hammered over an anvil!”

In Victory will be available on CD and Digital with a limited LP (100 numbered copies) planned for release later in the year. Pre-order information here.

Tracklisting:

"The Northern March" (Intro)

"Iron Heart"

"Metalheads"

"Secret Of The Beast"

"In Victory"

"No Fear"

"Wrath Of Destruction"

"Headless Grinder"

"Cult Of Doom (Into The Fire)"

"Headless Grinder" video:

Lineup:

Terje Singh Sidhu – Vocals

Sten Roger Knutsen – Lead guitar

Even Haavold – Rhythm guitar

Grzegorz Urbanski – Bass

Trygve A. Tvedt – Drum