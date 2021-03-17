SIRENIA Release Official Lyric Video For "This Curse Of Mine"

French-Norwegian symphonic metal institution, Sirenia, recently released its tenth studio album, Riddles, Ruins & Revelations, via Napalm Records. The 11-track offering draws the listener deep into a versatile symphonic metal vortex through combining heavy soundscapes with modern influences and showcases the multifaceted nature of the unit around mastermind, bandleader, multi-instrumentalist, composer, songwriter and producer Morten Veland.

This is proven evident once more on their fourth single, “This Curse Of Mine”. The song sets off with a fresh yet harsh riff attack and consecutive electronics, leading into a confident and strong vocal presentation of operatic vocalist Emmanuelle Zoldan, whilst unfolding all its magic in a memorable, grooving chorus.

Morten Veland on “This Curse Of Mine”: “We are pleased to bring you a lyric video for the song 'This Curse Of Mine' taken from our brand new album Riddles, Ruins & Revelations. As touring is not an option these days we might as well be bringing you videos instead of shows. That being said, we really can't wait to see you all on tour again though. In the meantime, please enjoy 'This Curse Of Mine'. We hope you like it.”

Morten Veland on the album: "Riddles, Ruins & Revelations is Sirenia's tenth studio album. The album is very diverse, as a Sirenia album should be. There's a lot of material that shows the band from a new side, and there is lots of material that is to be expected from the band musically. All in all the album will take the listeners through a journey that will cover both familiar and unexplored musical landscapes. We hope that you will enjoy the journey.”

Riddles, Ruins & Revelations is e available in North America in the following formats:

- CD Digipack

- Digital Album

Riddles, Ruins & Revelations tracklisting:

"Addiction No. 1"

"Towards An Early Grave"

"Into Infinity"

"Passing Seasons"

"We Come To Ruins"

"Downwards Spiral"

"Beneath The Midnight Sun"

"The Timeless Waning"

"December Snow"

"This Curse Of Mine"

"Voyage Voyage"

Sirenia is:

Morten Veland - guitars, bass, vocals, keyboards, programming

Nils Courbaron - lead guitar

Emmanuelle Zoldan - vocals

Michael Brush - drums

(Photo - Richelle ter Heege)