SIRENIA Streaming New Song "We Come To Ruins"

Founded back in 2001 and after being active as a top-notch offering in the genre for almost 20 years, Sirenia serve a new, exquisite pearl of symphonic metal: The four-piece around mastermind Morten Veland releases its tenth studio album, Riddles, Ruins & Revelations, on February 12 via Napalm Records. Listen to the song "We Come To Ruins" below.

Morten Veland about “We Come To Ruins”: “‘We Come To Ruins’ is the second single from our upcoming album. This song shows Sirenia from a heavier side, although it is a very dynamic song with many changes in both atmosphere and intensity. It is probably a more "typical" Sirenia song than our first single, but still with a modern approach.”

On this magical output, the French-Norwegian quartet combines a heavy symphonic sound with modern influences, which their most recent record, Arcane Astral Aeons (2018), is proof of. This time, Sirenia offer an exciting new twist to their songs, spicing them with electronic vibes, but never losing sight of their musical core. Riddles, Ruins & Revelations was produced, mixed and mastered by Morten Veland himself – which marks his first time doing so.

With Riddles, Ruins & Revelations, Sirenia, around mastermind, bandleader, multi-instrumentalist, composer, songwriter and producer Morten Veland, remains as true to their album title word-play as they do to their dedication to symphonic soundscapes, drawing the listener into a pounding narrative about the darkest aspects of life. All eleven songs accumulate step by step to an integral sound artwork, where the versatile mezzo soprano voice of singer Emmanuelle Zoldan always shines in high-profile. In addition, there are many enchanting, instrumental surprises lurking on the way that absolutely need to be discovered.

"We Come To Ruins" offers a contrast of harshness to the more modern-orientated songs on the record, like “The Timeless Waning”, and skillfully portrays the multi-faceted nature of the band. On "Downwards Spiral", Emmanuelle is supported by the remarkable voice of longtime friend Joakim Næss on clean vocals, who has joined the symphonic metal outfit on previous releases. Sirenia’s tenth full-length ends with a cover of Desireless` 1986 hit “Voyage Voyage”, where the unit again impressively combines symphonic sounds with electronic atmosphere, which doesn’t count only for this final epos, but for Riddles, Ruins & Revelations as a whole.

Morten Veland on the album: "Riddles, Ruins & Revelations is Sirenia's tenth studio album. The album is very diverse, as a Sirenia album should be. There's a lot of material that shows the band from a new side, and there is lots of material that is to be expected from the band musically. All in all the album will take the listeners through a journey that will cover both familiar and unexplored musical landscapes. We hope that you will enjoy the journey.”

Riddles, Ruins & Revelations will be available in North America in the following formats:

- CD Digipack

- Digital Album

Pre-order Riddles, Ruins & Revelations here.

Riddles, Ruins & Revelations tracklisting:

"Addiction No. 1"

"Towards An Early Grave"

"Into Infinity"

"Passing Seasons"

"We Come To Ruins"

"Downwards Spiral"

"Beneath The Midnight Sun"

"The Timeless Waning"

"December Snow"

"This Curse Of Mine"

"Voyage Voyage"

"Addiction No. 1" video:

Sirenia is:

Morten Veland - guitars, bass, vocals, keyboards, programming

Nils Courbaron - lead guitar

Emmanuelle Zoldan - vocals

Michael Brush - drums

(Photo - Richelle ter Heege)